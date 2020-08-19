Chinese nationals demand to be flown home

- Advertisement -

cores of Chinese citizens in The Gambia Monday staged a parade in front of their embassy in Bijilo demanding a chartered flight to take them home following the worsening Covid- 19 situation in the country.

The Standard contacted Li Changhai, the 3rd secretary at the Embassy who confirmed their citizens are demanding a chartered flight to take them home as Covid-19 surges in The Gambia.

“The embassy has received and noted their demand and is engaging them to understand that it takes a lot of protocols, technicalities and procedures to fly a chartered flight from one place to another in this time when most air spaces are closed.

The Embassy is definitely working on their request and even advising them on other options like regular commercial flights which have started in some countries. In the meantime, the Embassy has urged all Chinese citizens in The Gambia to continue to observe the regulations and adhere to all the preventive procedures necessary to cut down the risk of the coronavirus, ” Mr Changhai said.