The big take-aways around the abortion ruling

By Jarga Kebba Gigo

The US is seen as an ‘experiment’ by many secular minds, but it is also a battle ground where third world countries import good and evil ways, and even Europeans on some issues. Roe vs Wade had gradual ripple effects on many countries, so the ‘reversal’ will stir debates in US and eventually affect other countries within decades. The US supreme court is essentially saying: ‘you may still kill babies but only where democrats allow you’. This ironically seems like a minor victory to some, but a major defeat to others. Reports indicate countless abortion clinics are closing down, which means abortion is a multi million/billion dollar industry and imagine the lobbying power. The law matters, but education or miseducation will determine the earthly+ winners and losers. Social media has surrounded mainstream media, debunking the lies and fractional facts of mainstream media, but at times worse than traditional media. A woman is finally credited as the main driver against Roe vs Wade, despite the narrative that ‘men just want to dictate women’ to stir low minded women and make it a gender issue, instead of a moral or conscientious issue for society or collective test. Abortion and even life is a distinctive test from collective tests, we are interconnected than many think. It’s okay to debate it as kindness vs cruelty, but you must focus on truth vs lies to win the mistaken.

The abortion industry: It may be a term hardly used, but there is a saying that states, ‘follow the money’ to know the real reasons in government decisions. There are many ways to have birth control, but how is abortion funded compared to other means? A small fraction of US citizens can get free condoms, free vasectomy, free womb reversal, morning after pill, etc, but abortion is some how free to few, many or all? Well, free to her, because they force others to pay for her questionable ‘personal choice’? Reputable ‘pro-life’ organisations have the mighty task of checking how much money is spent on abortion where it is legal and who is willingly or unwillingly funding it. Many of the reported closed abortion clinics will likely move to other states for business or free funding.

Minor win vs major defeat: This is an irony through out history. How does one event or ruling be so broadly interpreted by people. Of course some so-called ‘pro lifers’ may think it is a major win, but the millions of babies to be aborted in the US after this ruling will be a hidden or revealed statistics as rude awakening. Similar to the abolition of slavery was a minor or major win? Decades or centuries of segregation, no voting rights, and others, while paying taxes is one set of reality versus assumptions. The Obamas, Bidens, Clintons are heavily crying as it is a major defeat due to a dangerous privilege they argued as ‘right’, and amid under confronted lies. When the so-called ‘pro-choice’ spent ten million on abortion legalisation, the so-called ‘pro-life’ must spend at least five million to educate and directly attack questionable claims. Rather than spending on abortion legalisation, funding research for safe personal testing of pregnancy is much smarter, if you truly care about women.

When human life or feeling begins: Using vague terms like some Republicans believe life begins at conception should be replaced with actual percentages and details. When the debate is hot on one side, take some marijuana, and ask the other side. Life ends at heart beat, so I believe life begins at heart beat. So what percentage of Democrats vs Republicans and independents believe life begins at a heart beat? Since most atheists lean on democrats, do believing democrats think stopping the heart beat of another human being should be legal? Reduce using the terms like abortion or murder, use descriptive language like ‘stopping a heart beat’. At what point does a what becomes a who in pregnancy? Do you believe women carry a what, not a who, for nine months? ‘When God breathes his spirit of life on Adam and/or his children, who will bow in humility or refuse in arrogance and cruelty? ‘S/he was a liar and murderer’, says the Bible; so roll out the videos of limb by limb dismembering and ask the grade 10 students and the ‘Obamas’, is this a ‘woman’s body’ or baby’s body? Murdering adults is bad, murdering children is worse, but murdering babies is worst and legal? They have a spirit, the heart beats, and can feel pain at a point inside a womb?

Age of teaching: They often teach children about sex and LGBTQ too early. About two years before the average girl sees her period is good time to teach sexual matters, including abortion. Although some people can unlearn, do not let the devils lie to your children and you teach and complain late like many Africans of yesterday and today, not tomorrow? The very woman largely credited for helping overthrow Roe vs Wade was reportedly pro abortion until her eyes see the undeniable. Many of the women+ claiming ‘woman’s body’ and others have never seen an abortion video, especially stage two and three. Every teenager should see such videos before they have irresponsible sex or take a position on abortion. The democrats are masters of excuses, but never let them make a law that gives ‘right to do’ without right to know. By the way, I am an independent, sometimes siding with either party. While people are young, they tend to be less sexists, oppose cruelty, etc. Teaching them on time can yield both short and long term benefits.

Abortion is about life and consequential choice, not woman. We sincerely appreciate the millions of women who are on the fore front or supporting in fighting the lies and cruelty around abortion. Men should not be silenced either. No woman can make a baby by herself, so never let her under value the part nature tasked men. Only a mistaken or bad woman will claim total right over a baby, and you must educate the mistaken, but run from the bad. It’s vital for men to fight for at least right to know, even where sexist Democrats rule. The judges may see beyond the vote worshipping politicians. Every husband should be notified of abortions and be allowed to divorce on such grounds; unmarried people can also have similar rights, based on evidence. While dating, ask questions to know how well or little she values men, try to teach the mistaken, include more in marital contracts, and run early where need be.

Although abortion is largely bad and often for wrong reasons, I do believe that it can be for good, beyond natural miscarriage. Different regions tend to have different leading excuses for induced abortions. Finance is among the top three ‘reasons’ of abortions in and beyond the US. If we truly value learning and facts, then we should ask on a form before any abortion. The excuse that some will lie should not deter our efforts and responsibilities. Study and help where we can. Beside the three stages, we can detail ‘when’ was each abortion made. There are many lot less important things we document with details, so let abortions be well documented where it is legal.