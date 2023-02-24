Court blocks request to re-arrest Bakau youths

By Aisha Tamba

Principal Magistrate Omar Jabang of the Kanifing court has yesterday overruled an application by police prosecutors for a bench warrant to re-arrest nine Bakau youths accused of taking part in a riot causing damage to the Bakau police station among others.

The nine accused were part of 34 other youths arrested following the December riot over the death of a Bakau taxi man.

They were granted bail in the sum of D250,000 each with two Gambian sureties.

The men are initially charged with eight counts to which they all pleaded not guilty.

The charges include conspiracy to commit felony, preventing or obstructing the making of a proclamation, rioters injuring buildings, machinery, threatening violence, common nuisance, idle and disorderly behavior, and rioting after the proclamation.

During yesterday’s sittings, police prosecutor Commissioner Sanneh applied for a bench warrant for the nine missing youths who were supposed to be in court.

Commissioner Sanneh argued that the missing accused persons should be arrested and brought to court. He highlighted that without the accused person’s arrest, the court proceedings will be slowed down.

However, the application was overruled to give the absentees a chance on the ground that this is the first time they failed to attend a court sitting.

The matter is adjourned to March 9th.