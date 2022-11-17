Court orders businessman to pay GRA D4M tax arrears

By Omar Bah

A high court Judge Justice S. WADDA Cisse has ordered one Muhammadou Jabbie, a businessman and owner of the FIB building on Kairaba Avenue, to pay Gambia Revenue Authority D4, 443, 846.93 rental income tax arrears.

The businessman was sued by GRA after he failed to honour terms of a consent judgment in November 2020. According to the court, the GRA initiated court proceedings against the businessman in 2020 seeking to recover D6, 264, 079.44 being arrears of rental income tax from January 2012 to December 2018. However, there was a mutual consent judgment in which the businessman agreed to pay back the money.

Under the consent terms, the judgment debtor admitted to the liability and agreed to pay the said liability by making installment payments but according to the court he failed to adhere to the terms of the Consent Judgment.

Commenting on the court ruling, GRA Commissioner General, Yankuba Darboe said the businessman was given a chance to propose a reasonable payment plan but failed to comply.

The Sheriff’s Office has served a notice dated 11th November and ordered the businessman to pay the full sum by the 11th February 2023 or else his properties which include the FIB Building would be sold to recover the arrears.