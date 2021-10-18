Court remands alleged attacker of UDP vehicle in Wuli

By Amadou Jadama in Basse URR

The police prosecutors in Basse on Friday pressed charges against one Karalang Jabbi accused of breaking the glass of a UDP vehicle near Sutukoba village in Wuli East, Upper River Region.

Mr Jabbi 47, comes from Sutukoba was slammed a with single charge of willful damage to property. He denied any wrong doing.

According to the indictment, on 14th October in Sutukoba village, Jabbi, willfully and unlawfully broke the glass of a vehicle with a registration Number KM 4498 D belonging to the UDP. The cost of the glasses was put at D50,000.

Police prosecutor Sub-Inspector Ceesay applied to the court for adjournment to enable him to call the first prosecution witness. The prosecution also objected to bail for Mr Jabbi as he has been “charged with a serious” offence and that people are “very angry about the circumstances of the offence committed”.

“To release the accused person on bail might lead to mob justice. Therefore, for the security of the accused person, I urge your worship to deny the accused person bail,” SI Ceesay urged

In his ruling, Principal Magistrate Omar Jabang said having judiciously considered the seriousness of the offence and the personal security of the accused person, he denied him bail. He ordered Jabbi to be remanded at Janjangbureh Prison.