31.2 C
City of Banjul
Monday, October 18, 2021
type here...
News

Court remands alleged attacker of UDP vehicle in Wuli

Court remands alleged attacker of UDP vehicle in Wuli

43

By Amadou Jadama in Basse URR

The police prosecutors in Basse on Friday pressed charges against one Karalang Jabbi accused of breaking the glass of a UDP vehicle near Sutukoba village in Wuli East, Upper River Region.

Mr Jabbi 47, comes from Sutukoba was slammed a with single charge of willful damage to property. He denied any wrong doing.

According to the indictment, on 14th October in Sutukoba village, Jabbi, willfully and unlawfully broke the glass of a vehicle with a registration Number KM 4498 D belonging to the UDP. The cost of the glasses was put at D50,000.

Police prosecutor Sub-Inspector Ceesay applied to the court for adjournment to enable him to call the first prosecution witness. The prosecution also objected to bail for Mr Jabbi as he has been “charged with a serious” offence and that people are “very angry about the circumstances of  the offence  committed”.

“To release the accused person on bail might lead to mob justice.  Therefore, for the security of the accused person, I urge your worship to deny the accused person bail,” SI Ceesay urged

In his ruling, Principal Magistrate Omar Jabang said having judiciously considered the seriousness of the offence and the personal security of the accused person, he denied him bail. He ordered Jabbi to be remanded at Janjangbureh Prison.

Previous articleGAMBIA TO HOST WEST AFRICA DEAF FOOTBALL TOURNEY
Next articleNjogu Bah breaks silence at NPP rally
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Stories

Commonwealth Games: Queen’s baton arrives in Banjul today

Like the Olympic Torch, which travels with its flame around the world before each summer games, the Queen's baton for next year's commonwealth games...

BARROW TO PRESENT D1M TO ROAD TO CAMEROON

Gov’t provides reintegration support to both deportees, returnees

Gov’t puts in mechanism for coordinating assistance to migrants

GANU LEADER SPEAKS ON ALLIANCE WITH ‘APRC’

© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions