GAMBIA TO HOST WEST AFRICA DEAF FOOTBALL TOURNEY

The West Africa deaf football tournament first played in Nigeria in 2010, will this year be hosted in The Gambia, from November 18th to 30th. Twelve countries will take part in the event. The Gambia first joined the tournament in 2017 in Mali and came out fourth and also won the most disciplined team award as well as the best referee award to Mustapha Ndow. As part of the preparations the national deaf football team and association are busy on resource mobilisation. The president of the Deaf Sports Association Lamin Ceesay, has appealled to all Gambians to contribute towards the event. He told The Standard recently that the event is as important as any other international sports event and therefore a duty for all Gambians to participate in its successful hosting.

One of the latest donations came from GFF president Lamin Bajo who made a personal donation of set of jerseys and a pledge of D5,000 to the national team. Mr Bajo assured the association of his office’s support in their programmes and congratulated them on being selected as host of this important regional event. The GFF secretary general Lamin Jassey too promised to donate D5,000.