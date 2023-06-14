Court to rule on no-case-submission of 3 alleged coup plotters today

By Binta A Bah

The high court in Banjul is today set to rule on the no-case-submission filed by lawyers for the three accused persons in the trial of five soldiers in connection with last December’s alleged coup plot.

Lawyers for Sergeant Gibril Darboe, Corporal Ebrima Sannoh and Corporal Omar Njie have urged the court to free their clients as they are unconvinced that any evidence from the witnesses linked their clients to allegations of coup plotting. Their request came following the announcement by the state prosecutor that they have closed their case after the testimonies of eight witnesses.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lawyers argued that the state has failed to established a case against their clients before the court. They are facing two counts of treason, concealment of treason and incitement of mutiny. They denied all charges. The other two accused persons are the alleged ring leader Corporal Sanna Fadera and and Sub-Inspector Fabakary Jawara.