Luanda, Aug 22.- President Miguel Díaz-Canel affirmed that “Cuba is the blood daughter of Africa, and from it we receive fundamental values”, during an official visit to Angola as part of his tour of this continent that will include Mozambique, Namibia and South Africa.

Díaz-Canel valued as fruitful the talks held with his Angolan counterpart, João Lourenço, in which he confirmed the feeling of friendship and mutual trust that distinguishes bilateral ties.

The president ratified the will of both parties to continue expanding and consolidating these relations in spheres of mutual interest, as well as reaffirmed the priority that the Caribbean nation grants to its ties with this country.

It is a great satisfaction for us to be in Angola again, said the head of state, who classified his official visit to these lands as a long-awaited meeting, postponed by the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, but which was a priority.

Díaz-Canel took the opportunity to convey to the Angolan people a warm greeting from the leader of the Cuban Revolution, Raúl Castro, and thanked the expressions of solidarity received in recent years in the face of extraordinary events that have occurred on the island, especially the Angolans who have graduated in Cuba. like the alligators.

He meant that the Caribbean nation considers the African country as an important counterpart to accompany it in the process of updating its economic and social model.

He added that they hope to jointly and more efficiently tap the potential of the parties to increase trade and financial relations in the fields of collaboration, investment and foreign trade, putting them on the level of the excellent and historical political relations.

“Angola is the country in Africa where we have the most diverse collaboration in different spheres, and there is potential in other areas such as renewable energy sources and biotechnology,” he said.

He ratified the willingness to continue contributing to the development of local human capital and pointed out that issues such as the bilateral economic agenda for the period 2024-2026 are still under negotiation, over which the desire to conclude it as soon as possible prevails.

Díaz-Canel expressed his gratitude for the Angolan support in multilateral forums in favor of lifting the economic, commercial and financial blockade of the United States against the island, and against the unfair measures of persecution and harassment that also affect third countries, given their extraterritorial component.

He recalled the solid historical foundations that sustain bilateral relations, from the friendship between the first president of Angola, Agostinho Neto; and the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro; going through the joint fight to defend the independence of the country and the broad Cuban civil collaboration.

During the talks, the Caribbean president extended the invitation to his counterpart to officially visit the island, as well as to attend the next Summit of the Group of 77 and China, to be held in Havana on September 15 and 16.