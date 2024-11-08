Fragmentation of solidarity: the detrimental effect of disunity in the Muslim and Arab world

- Advertisement -

By Uthman A N Jeng

The Muslim and Arab world stands at a crucial juncture, grappling with crises that stretch across political, economic, and social dimensions. From the ongoing occupation of Palestine to the geopolitical struggles involving Iran, Syria, and other nations in the region, the lack of unity within the Muslim and Arab world has allowed external forces to dominate, destabilize, and exploit these divisions. Despite possessing significant natural resources, a strategic geographic position, and a population exceeding 1.8 billion, this disunity continues to undermine collective progress and resistance against external aggressions. The fragmentation of solidarity among Muslim and Arab states has had a detrimental effect, leaving the region vulnerable to the interests of foreign powers, primarily Israel and its Western allies, who use these divisions to solidify their control and influence.

A region engulfed in crisis

The fragmentation is most visible in the ongoing conflicts across the region. Palestine continues to face occupation and systematic oppression by Israel, with little unified response from the Arab and Muslim world. Despite vocal condemnations and symbolic gestures, the lack of cohesive, sustained action has allowed Israel to pursue its policies of settlement expansion and military aggression with impunity. The divide among Arab states, with some openly normalizing relations with Israel, further exacerbates this sense of abandonment for Palestinians. But Palestine is only one piece of the puzzle. The region is riddled with conflicts that illustrate how the lack of solidarity has opened doors for foreign intervention and internal strife. In Syria, a devastating civil war fueled by foreign powers—including both Western nations and regional actors—has resulted in millions of deaths, displacements, and a fractured state. Iran, facing crippling sanctions, military threats, and a concerted effort by the West to isolate it economically and politically, stands as another victim of this disunity. Despite being a major player in the region and holding substantial influence, Iran’s exclusion from broader Arab and Muslim world alliances weakens the potential for collective action against common adversaries. Yemen presents another dire situation, as a proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Iran devastates the country, with millions suffering from famine and displacement. The Gulf States, while economically powerful, remain deeply divided along political and sectarian lines, further eroding the capacity for unified resistance or meaningful intervention in these conflicts. This disunity has also extended to international platforms, where Muslim and Arab states are often unable to coordinate policies or present a united front in global organizations like the United Nations. The paralysis of major international institutions, such as the UN, in responding effectively to these crises is partly due to the inability of the Muslim and Arab world to act collectively, allowing external powers to shape the region’s future.

The role of external powers: control through division

The conflicts in Palestine, Syria, Iran, and Yemen share a common thread: the involvement of external powers that exploit divisions within the Muslim and Arab world. Israel and its Western allies have been particularly effective in using these fractures to their advantage. The continued occupation of Palestine, the destabilization of Syria, and the crippling sanctions on Iran all serve a broader agenda of maintaining control over the region’s resources and political landscape. Israel, a country occupying a relatively small geographical area compared to the vastness of the Arab world, continues to assert a dominating presence in the region. Despite its size, Israel’s strength in military, political, and technological arenas allows it to exercise considerable control, not just over Palestinian territories, but also over regional dynamics. This disparity points to a larger issue: how can such a small state wield so much power within a region filled with larger, resource-rich nations? The answer lies in the fragmentation and disunity of the Muslim and Arab world. Rather than forming a cohesive front, Arab and Muslim nations are plagued by internal conflicts, sectarian divides, and competing political interests. These divisions weaken their ability to counterbalance Israel’s influence or defend the rights of Palestinians. While Israel receives robust support from powerful global allies like the United States and European countries, the Arab world’s fractured approach undermines its own potential strength. For example, the Gulf states, with their vast oil wealth, could collectively exert tremendous economic and diplomatic pressure. Iran, as one of the top oil producers in the world, also holds significant leverage, yet geopolitical rivalries and sectarian tensions often pit it against other Muslim-majority countries. Instead of focusing on the common cause of resisting Israel’s occupation of Palestinian lands, many of these nations remain entangled in conflicts with each other. This lack of solidarity has allowed Israel to maintain its regional dominance, despite the sheer size and potential influence of the Arab and Muslim world. A unified bloc could more effectively counter Israel’s actions and influence on the global stage, but as long as divisions persist, the region remains vulnerable to external manipulation and exploitation. Israel, in particular, benefits from the fragmented response of Muslim and Arab nations. With several Arab states, including the UAE and Bahrain, normalizing relations with Israel through the Abraham Accords, the dream of a united Arab front against occupation seems distant. These diplomatic shifts not only embolden Israel but also further isolate countries like Palestine, Syria, and Iran, who continue to resist foreign dominance. Western powers, led by the United States, have long capitalized on the internal divisions within the region. By positioning themselves as protectors or allies of certain states while isolating others, they perpetuate a cycle of dependence, conflict, and exploitation. The wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, the military interventions in Libya and Syria, and the sanctions on Iran are all manifestations of this strategy. As long as the Muslim and Arab world remains fragmented, the region will remain vulnerable to manipulation by external powers seeking to maintain control.

The untapped potential of the Muslim and Arab world

Despite the disunity, the Muslim and Arab world holds immense untapped potential. The region is home to a significant portion of the world’s oil reserves and natural gas supplies, giving it tremendous leverage in the global energy market. Countries like Saudi Arabia, Iraq, and Qatar are already major players in this field. However, Iran is a particularly critical figure in this equation. Despite facing international sanctions and diplomatic isolation, Iran controls around 8-9% of the world’s proven oil reserves and contributes approximately 3-5% of global oil production. This places Iran among the top oil-producing nations globally, with a capacity to significantly influence global oil markets. If sanctions were lifted and Iran was integrated into a collective regional strategy, its oil production could provide an even greater boon to the Muslim and Arab world’s economic stability and global influence. However, much of this potential remains stifled by political fragmentation. The sanctions on Iran, coupled with the lack of a unified Arab or Muslim response to foreign intervention, have limited the region’s ability to fully capitalize on its resources. If the Muslim and Arab world were to unite, leveraging their collective oil reserves—including Iran’s vast production capabilities—they could wield far greater influence on the global stage. A unified front would allow the region to negotiate more favorable trade deals, assert political autonomy, and challenge external pressures that seek to control its resources.

The cost of disunity: economic, political, and social decline

The cost of disunity extends far beyond military conflict. Economically, the region suffers from underdevelopment, despite its wealth of resources. Political fragmentation means that instead of pooling resources and expertise to address common challenges like climate change, water scarcity, and economic inequality, states operate in silos, often to their own detriment. Socially, the failure to unite has exacerbated sectarian and ethnic tensions, as seen in the Sunni-Shia divide that fuels conflicts in countries like Iraq, Syria, and Yemen. Moreover, the absence of solidarity has eroded the moral standing of the Muslim and Arab world. When the suffering of Palestinians, Syrians, Iranians, and Yemenis is met with silence or inaction from their fellow Muslim nations, it undermines the very principles of brotherhood and justice that Islam espouses. The region’s inability to act collectively against the injustices faced by its own people weakens its position in the global arena and diminishes its moral authority.

A call for unity: reclaiming influence and dignity

The fragmentation of solidarity among Muslim and Arab nations has reached a tipping point, where inaction can no longer be afforded. The ongoing conflicts in Palestine, Iran, Syria, and Yemen are not isolated incidents but part of a larger, systematic weakening of the region by external forces capitalizing on internal disunity. The world watches as the Muslim and Arab world, despite its vast potential, struggles to assert itself in the face of occupation, sanctions, and war. Yet, the region holds the keys to its own salvation. With some of the world’s largest oil reserves, strategic geographic locations, and a shared cultural and religious heritage, the power to reclaim global influence and dignity lies within. But this can only be achieved through unity—politically, economically, and socially. A unified Muslim and Arab front would not only elevate the region’s global standing but would also pave the way for collective progress, peace, and development. Now is the time to set aside sectarian divisions, broker meaningful alliances, and reclaim control over the region’s destiny. The potential for change is immense, but the clock is ticking. If the Muslim and Arab world does not seize this moment to foster solidarity, it risks a future where external forces continue to dictate its fate, and its people continue to suffer under the weight of conflict and exploitation. The path forward is clear: unity is not just a choice, it is a necessity for survival, progress, and peace.