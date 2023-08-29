CONGO NAMES SQUAD FOR GAMBIA

Coach Paul Put of Congo Brazzaville has revealed his 23-man squad list for the upcoming AFCON qualifier against Gambia, set to take place on September 10 in Marrakech, Morocco.

The two sides will meet to decide which one joins Mali in the 2024 Africa Cup of nations in Ivory Coast next year. The Gambia needs only to avoid defeat while Congo must win to sail through. The Gambia choosed to play this hoe match in Morocco after Caf disapproved the Independence Stadium much to the disappointment of the country and her football lovers.

