DARBOE SLAMS GOV’T FOR ‘FAILING’ CITIZENS 

- Advertisement -

By Sirrah Touray

The leader of the United Democratic Party (UDP), Ousainu Darboe, has launched a strong attack on President Adama Barrow and his government, accusing them of corruption, wasteful spending and turning their backs on the suffering of ordinary Gambians.

Speaking at a press conference yesterday, Mr Darboe said the country is heading in the wrong direction under Barrow’s leadership. “This is a government that does not care. It’s officials are more focused on lining their own pockets than improving the lives of Gambians,” Darboe told journalists.

- Advertisement -

He said the president and his ministers are abusing state resources to run political campaigns disguised as nationwide tours. “Instead of engaging the people meaningfully, they are out there promoting NPP, not doing what the Constitution expects of them,” Darboe said.

Mr Darboe also accused the government of ignoring the cries of farmers, youths, and poor families across the country. “Prices are high, people are hungry, hospitals are not working, and yet government officials are driving around in D5 million vehicles,” the UDP leader lamented.

According to him even the much trumpeted road construction that the NPP government is bragging about is enmeshed in corruption as projects are being used to steal public funds. “They inflate the contracts and pocket the extra money. That is what this government is doing,” he said.

- Advertisement -

Darboe said Barrow speaks to people as if he is doing them a favour with their money. “You are not giving them anything from your own pocket. You are using their taxes, their money,” Darboe reminded the president.

The UDP leader called on Gambians to vote out the Barrow government in 2026 and give his party the chance to lead. “We will deliver. We will not insult the people. We will serve them,” he concluded.