Final China-Gambia Bantaba of 2025 held with poverty alleviation focus

- Advertisement -

By Arret Jatta

The Chinese Embassy in Banjul recently hosted the last China-Gambia Bantaba for the year 2025, focusing on the theme “Up and Out of Poverty: Chinese Experience and Global Endeavor”.

The event brought together National Assembly Members, government officials, and civil society organisations to discuss poverty alleviation strategies.

- Advertisement -

Chinese Ambassador Liu Jin highlighted China’s remarkable achievement in eradicating extreme poverty, with 98.99 million people lifted out of poverty and 128,000 villages freed from poverty. “China’s story is proof that developing countries can eliminate poverty,” he said.

Ambassador Liu shared key factors behind China’s success: strong leadership, people-centered development, leveraging socialist strengths, and targeted poverty alleviation.

He cited examples like mobilising resources nationwide and pairing provinces with poor areas.

- Advertisement -

Liu emphasised China’s commitment to supporting The Gambia’s development, citing projects like the International Conference Center, road and bridge projects, and malaria elimination initiatives. “China provides fish and teaches how to fish,” he said, offering assistance and expertise.

“With joint efforts, there’s no reason The Gambia can’t achieve development and prosperity.” Next year marks 10 years since China-Gambia diplomatic ties resumed, with China eager to deepen cooperation,” Ambassador Liu concluded.

Gambian officials, including Director of Press Amie Bojang Sisoho and National Assembly Member Hon Modou Lamin Bah also shared insights on alleviating poverty highlighting how The Gambia can learn from China.