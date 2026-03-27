Darboe ‘unimpressed’ by president’s address

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By Sirrah Touray

Following President Adama Barrow’s 2026 State of the Nation Address at the National Assembly yesterday, main opposition leader Ousainu Darboe, offered a critical review, describing the speech as “the usual statement” that felt more like a look into the past than a bold plan for The Gambia’s future.

Speaking to a crowd of journalists at the National Assembly, Darboe explained that while the president listed his government’s accomplishments, the speech lacked the forward thinking vision he had hoped to hear.

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“My expectations are that there will be more investment in health and education. It’s the usual statement. It looks like a report book on what has been done,” he panned.

Commenting on the president’s statements on security, Darboe drew a sharp line between the safety of the state and the safety of ordinary citizens in their daily lives. “When you talk about security, you have to distinguish between state security and the security of the individual. As far as state security is concerned, I think it’s really in place. That cannot be doubted. But individual and personal security is a different matter. We just have to provide training for our security personnel. Give them the necessary tools they need to do their work,” he stated.

He specifically mentioned police officers and other security forces who need better resources to protect communities effectively, stressing that this was not a problem that could be fixed with words alone, but required concrete action and investment.

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Darboe acknowledged the pivotal role of agriculture saying: “No one can ignore agriculture. It’s the backbone of the economy of this country. So any president, any government, any politician has to address issues related to agriculture.”

He turned to his party’s core message, linking it to the nation’s broader goals. “Look at our motto. It’s just peace and progress. One cannot exist without the other and that stability is the foundation for any successful development. You cannot have stable progress if you don’t have peace. It’s only through peace and stability that all our developmental agenda can be achieved. We have to agree that we need peace and stability in the country.”

He said the nation is waiting for a clear and inspiring roadmap to a more secure and prosperous future from the government.