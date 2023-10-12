- Advertisement -

By Ndey Rohey Jaw

2nd Year Dental Surgery Student, UTG

UTG Medical Students’ Association

Depression in youths is a serious mental health issue that can have a significant impact on a young person’s life. Common symptoms may include persistent sadness, loss of interest in activities, changes in appetite or sleep patterns, low energy, and feelings of worthlessness or hopelessness.

If you or someone you know is exhibiting symptoms of depression, it’s important to seek help from a mental health professional. Treatment options often include therapy, medication, or a combination of both. Early intervention and support are crucial for managing and recovering from depression in youths.

- Advertisement -

Understanding depression in youths

Understanding depression in youths involves recognizing its signs, causes, and potential impacts. Here’s a brief overview:

Signs and symptoms

- Advertisement -

Depression in youths may manifest differently than in adults. Common symptoms include persistent sadness, irritability, changes in sleep patterns (insomnia or excessive sleep), changes in appetite (overeating or loss of appetite), fatigue, low energy, difficulty in concentrating, feelings of hopelessness or worthlessness, and thoughts of self-harm or suicide.

Causes

Depression in youth can result from a combination of genetic, biological, environmental, psychological factors and social media. Common triggers include academic stress, family issues, peer pressure, trauma, or a family history of mental health conditions.

Impact

Depression can significantly affect a youth’s life. It can interfere with academic performance, relationships, and overall quality of life. It may also increase the risk of substance abuse and self-harm.

Diagnosis

A mental health professional typically diagnoses depression by conducting a thorough assessment, which may include interviews, questionnaires, and observations.

Treatment

Effective treatments for depression in youth often involve psychotherapy (counselling), medication (if necessary), and support from family and peers. Cognitive-behavioural therapy (CBT) is commonly used to teach coping skills and change negative thought patterns.

Prevention

Early intervention is crucial. Building strong support networks, promoting healthy lifestyles, and encouraging open communication with parents or trusted adults can help prevent and address depression in youth.

Reducing stigma

Reducing the stigma around mental health issues is important to encourage youth to seek help without shame or fear of judgment. If a young person is struggling with depression, it’s important to encourage them to talk to a mental health professional and provide emotional support. Early intervention and treatment can make a significant difference in managing and recovering from depression in youth.

How to cope with depression

Below are some general strategies that people often find helpful in coping with depression. However, it’s important to remember that depression is a complex mental health condition, and what works for one person may not work for another. If you or someone you know is struggling with depression, it’s crucial to seek professional help from a therapist, counsellor, or psychiatrist. Here are some self-help strategies that can complement professional treatment:

1.Seek professional help: Consult a mental health professional for a proper diagnosis and treatment plan. Therapy (such as cognitive-behavioural therapy or dialectical-behaviour therapy) and medication can be effective in managing depression.

2.Build a support network: Share your feelings with trusted friends and family members. Having a support system can provide emotional comfort and encouragement.

3.Self-care: Prioritize self-care activities, such as getting enough sleep, eating a balanced diet, and engaging in regular physical activity. These can have a positive impact on your mood.

4.Set Realistic goals: Break down tasks into manageable steps and set achievable goals. Small accomplishments can boost your self-esteem and motivation.

5. Mindfulness and relaxation techniques: Practices like meditation, deep breathing exercises, and progressive muscle relaxation can help reduce stress and improve your mental well-being.

6. Limit negative self-talk: Challenge and reframe negative thoughts. Try to replace them with more balanced and positive self-talk.

7. Engage in activities: Even when you don’t feel like it, try to engage in activities you once enjoyed. Hobbies and interests can provide a sense of purpose and pleasure.

8. Establish a routine: Create a daily schedule to provide structure and stability in your life. This can help prevent feelings of aimlessness.

9. Avoid alcohol and drug abuse: Substance abuse can worsen depression symptoms. Seek help if you’re struggling with substance use.

10.Educate yourself: Learn more about depression to better understand your condition and the available treatments. Knowledge can empower you.

11. Reach out for support: Consider joining a support group or seeking online communities where you can connect with others who are going through similar experiences.

12. Stay patient: Recovery from depression takes time, and setbacks may occur. Be patient with yourself and acknowledge your progress.

13. Consider medication: If your healthcare provider recommends it, medication may be an important part of your treatment plan. Always follow your doctor’s guidance.

14. Emergency plan: Have a crisis plan in place, including emergency contacts, in case your symptoms worsen significantly.

Conclusion

Remember that it’s okay to ask for help and that you don’t have to go through depression alone. Reach out to a mental health professional to develop a tailored treatment plan, and don’t hesitate to involve your loved ones in your journey to recovery. Depression is treatable, and with the right support, many people experience significant improvements in their mental health.