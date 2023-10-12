3 SENIOR GOV’T OFFICIALS CHARGED WITH CORRUPTION

- Advertisement -

The Attorney General’s Chambers and Ministry of Justice has yesterday announced it officially filed an indictment against three senior officials from the Ministry of Health and Health Promotion and Development Organization (HePDO). The individuals charged are Muhammadou Lamin Jaiteh, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Health, Balla Kandeh, Programme Manager of the Malaria Control Programme and Omar Malleh Ceesay, Executive Director of HePDO.

According to the AG Chambers, the charges brought against these individuals include a wide range of offences, including official corruption, economic crimes, theft, forgery, and conspiracy, all of which are connected to the utilization of the 2018 Global Funds grant allocated to the Ministry of Health.

“The indictment serves as a significant step in the fight against corruption and the pursuit of justice and accountability within the public sector, particularly in relation to the proper and transparent utilization of public funds,” the AG said.

It further disclosed that following an audit exercise, the Attorney General’s Chambers and the Ministry of Justice, in collaboration with the Gambia Police Force, conducted a thorough investigation into the allegations, ensuring that due process and the principles of justice were upheld throughout the process.

“The upcoming legal proceedings will provide an opportunity for all parties involved to present their cases, and the accused individuals will be accorded their full legal rights and entitlements. The government reaffirms its commitment to ensuring a fair, transparent, and impartial legal process,” the statement concluded.