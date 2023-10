- Advertisement -

Activist Madi Jobarteh, who was arrested on Monday, has been released on bail, secured by one Gambian surety and a bail bond of D100,000. According to family sources quoting the police, Madi, who was hospitalised at Westfield Clinic before his release, is required to present himself at the police SIU in Banjul on 26 October.

Our sources also said he has not been charged with any offences. He had been sick at the time of his arrest on Monday.