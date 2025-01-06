Deputy Speaker extols Barrow’s infrastructural developments in Nianija

- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama

Seedy Njie, deputy speaker of the National Assembly, has praised President Adama Barrow’s development initiatives in his native Nianija, highlighting improvements in rural infrastructure and education in the area.

Addressing the induction ceremony of NPP lady councillor Jainaba Jallow, DS Njie affirmed that Barrow’s administration is committed to national development, addressing citizens’ needs regardless of political affiliations, which is fostering a collaborative atmosphere for progress in the country.

He said the development registered by CRR and Nianija in particular under the leadership of President Barrow, is unprecedented. “No president or leader from the time of colonialism has brought so much development to Nianija than President Barrow has done in the past seven or eight years,” he said.

Njie said Nianija has over the years suffered from lack of roads and other important infrastructure.

“We are grateful to President Barrow because he has given us roads, schools, and health facilities. We also commend the Gambian people, especially the people of Nianija, for their continued support and trust,” he said.

He described lady councillor Jallow as very committed in the service of the country. Councillor Jainaba Jallow expressed delight over the reception and support given to her by the National People’s Party. She assured the party and community that she will live up to expectation.

Meanwhile on the sidelines of the event, DS Njie was also adopted as a father by the women of Nianija. He thanked the women for their trust and assured them of his continuous support and collaboration.