1 dead, 43 injured in Kafuta as truck plunges into crowd

By Omar Bah

A tragic road accident in Kafuta has resulted in one confirmed death and 44 injuries, the police confirmed yesterday.

The police said emergency services responded promptly, when a truck apparently drove into crowd of celebrating football fans on Sunday evening.

“We can confirm that 44 individuals were involved and tragically, one fatality has been confirmed, while 43 others sustained injuries,” the police statement said.

The police added that many of the injured have been referred to Ndemban Clinic for further medical attention while investigations into the matter goes on.