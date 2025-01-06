Alieu Loum appointed deputy chief of staff

- Advertisement -

By Lamin B Darboe

Communication Officer, MoPS

The permanent secretary at the Ministry of Public Service (MoPS) Alieu Loum has been appointed deputy chief of staff at the Office of the President with immediate effect.

In his new capacity, Mr Loum will be responsible of tracking and reporting on the status of National Government Priorities, Projects, Programs, and Presidential Directives, providing practical interventions to address challenges within Government projects and programs.

- Advertisement -

He would also conduct independent assessments to ensure the accurate status of ongoing government projects, raising awareness about the progress and achievements of national government priorities through digital and print media and assisting in Cabinet proceedings alongside the Secretary to the Cabinet and Head of the Civil Service.

Mr Loum will also continue to oversee the Department of Strategic Policy and Delivery where he once served as director general before be coming permanent secretary.

Quizzed as to how he feel about his appointment, Mr Loum said: “It is all about trust and confidence President Adama Barrow bestowed on me and I will try to deliver as expected”.