Pirates leads Group C, Rabat tightens grip on Group B in champions league

Orlando Pirates secured a convincing 3-0 victory over Stade d’Abidjan in a Caf Champions League Group C clash at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

The win propelled the South African side to the top of the group standings with two matches remaining.

Relebohile Mofokeng opened the scoring in the 22nd minute, converting Mohau Nkota’s precise assist to give Pirates a deserved lead.

The hosts dominated possession and tempo, maintaining their advantage into halftime.

Patrick Maswanganyi doubled the lead early in the second half with a clinical finish to the bottom left corner, again set up by Nkota.

Deon Hotto sealed the win in the 85th minute with a close-range strike, as Stade d’Abidjan struggled to threaten the Buccaneers’ defence.

Pirates now lead Group C with eight points, one ahead of Al Ahly. They face a critical encounter against Al Ahly in Cairo next.

Earlier on Saturday, Young Africans (Yanga) kept their TotalEnergies CAF Champions League hopes alive with a 3-1 comeback victory over TP Mazembe at the Benjamin Mkapa National Stadium.

The Tanzanian champions moved to third place in Group A, while Mazembe remain bottom with two points.

Alioune Faty gave Mazembe an early lead from the penalty spot in the 16th minute after a foul by Issaka Boka. However, Clement Mzize equalized in the 33rd minute with a spectacular long-range effort, energising the home crowd.

Aziz Ki completed the turnaround in the 56th minute, calmly finishing a swift counter-attack. Moments later, Mzize scored his second, converting a precise pass from Prince Dube.

Despite late attempts from Mazembe, including a fierce free-kick by Jean Diouf that struck the crossbar, the visitors failed to recover. Young Africans remain in the hunt for a quarter-final spot with two matches left.

Raja Casablanca edged Mamelodi Sundowns in a feisty encounter marked by three red cards to keep their qualification hopes alive in Group B of the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League.

The game, played at the Stade Larbi Zaouli, was decided by Benaissa Benamar’s first-half strike in the 45th minute, following a well-placed corner by Youssef Belammari.

The host’s resilience in defence shone despite being reduced to 10 men in the 80th minute when Marouane Zila received his second yellow card.

Mamelodi Sundowns’ frustration peaked as Bathusi Aubaas saw red in the 40th minute for a reckless foul. Khuliso Mudau followed in the 90th minute for violent conduct, leaving the South Africans with nine men.

Despite a late surge, Sundowns failed to break through Raja’s defence as the home side secured their first win of the group stage.

The result leaves Raja with four points, one point behind Sundowns but trailing FAR Rabat, who lead the group with eight points. Maniema Union sits bottom with three points.

FAR Rabat 2-0 Maniema Union

FAR Rabat strengthened their grip on Group B with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Maniema Union at the Stade d’Honneur Meknès.

The Moroccan side dominated from the onset, taking the lead through Khalid Aït Ouarkhane’s close-range finish in the 12th minute. El Amine Zouhzouh sealed the win with a stunning free kick just before halftime.

Despite Maniema’s spirited efforts in the second half, FAR Rabat’s defence stood firm, denying any clear opportunities.

With two rounds remaining, FAR Rabat looks poised for quarter-final qualification, while the other teams will scramble for the second spot.

Cafonline