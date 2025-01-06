Brufut diaspora donates D100K to zone

- Advertisement -

Impressed with the performance of the Brufiut zonal team and the overall organisation of sports in the town, members of the Brufut Diaspora Association BDA, over the weekend donated D100, 000 to the sport committee.

There has been tremendous success recorded in the development of football in the town in the recent days.

The town’s zonal team reached the final of the West Coast zonal championship and narrowly missed taking the trophy in the initial final which was rescheduled for a replay after Foni came from behind twice to cancel Brufut’s lead.

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile the town’s sport committee, BYSDC, has put in place glamorous ceremony for the final of the league and the knockout.

One of the trophies, the league cup is named after the BDA. The knock out trophy was on Saturday won by Sanchaba United, beating Junior Stars on penalties.

In a bid to boost the efforts of the sports committee the BDA, provided D100,000 to fund the zonal team’s preparation for the West Coast final replay and the organisation of the league final.

- Advertisement -

“In our efforts at getting all hands-on deck, the BYSDC has decided to dedicate our League Cup to our heroes in the diaspora and they did not let us down. They gave us a whopping D100,000.00 as their contribution to the Brufut football league and zonal competition. We are the Coastal Giants,” said BSYDC chairman Samba Suwareh.