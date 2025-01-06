‘GAMBIA STAR YANKUBA MINTEH IN A GOOD PLACE BUT MUST IMPROVE ON SMALL DETAILS’

- Advertisement -

Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler has admitted to being impressed with the performance of Yankuba Minteh in the Premier League so far this season.

The 20-year-old Gambia international has made 14 Premier League appearances so far, eight of which have been as a substitute. He scored against Leicester City after coming on as a substitute and did it again against Aston Villa to help Brighton snatch a draw.

“I had a conversation with him the day before the game [against Villa] and I said he is in a good place,” Hurzeler said as quoted by the club’s official website. “He should continue his work on the training pitch so he continues having an impact on our game.

“I think especially the games where he started as a sub, he had a great impact on our game. He created chances, he was a danger for the opponent.

“We have to work and have to help him improve on the small details – getting more assists and goals out of his actions. But in general, I am happy with his work ethic, I am happy with his development.”

Hurzeler continued: “We should not forget how young he is and it is also like a very different culture from where he came from. That is why it is important to be patient with him.

“It is important to give him the environment where he can improve and then I am sure he will be a very important player for us, also in the future.”

ESPN