GRA given a target of D23 billion in 2025

By Omar Bah

The Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA)has revealed at a press conference Friday that it has been tasked to collect D23 billion by the end of 2025, averaging nearly D2 billion monthly.

This follows the successful collection of over D20.83 billion in 2024, exceeding a previous target of D19.2 billion in 2024 by more than D1 billion.

According to Commissioner General Yankuba Darboe, the Authority recorded a nominal revenue growth of 32%, with the Domestic Taxes Department and Customs and Excise Department growing by 27% and 36%, respectively.

“In absolute terms, the 2024 revenue performance shows a revenue growth of D5 billion from last year, with domestic taxes registering a D1.9 billion and customs and excise recording D3 billion,” he said.

Commissioner General Darboe emphasised the importance of broadening the tax base and enhancing revenue collection methods to achieve this new goal.

“This excellent revenue performance is the result of the hard work and dedication of our team, the support of the government, the cooperation of our esteemed taxpayers and stakeholders, and various reform initiatives,” he added.

He further explained that the revenue performance is not the result of an increase in the tax rates, which have remained constant for almost a decade now.

“Rather, it is the outcome of various reform programs and initiatives aimed at widening the tax net, and from the efficiency gains registered by the digitalisation of our systems and business processes,” he stated.

Some of these reforms included the Asycuda World, Single Window, e-tracking, digital weighbridge, digital rental income compliance solution, digital tax stamps, and fuel marking systems.

”The authority is also working on implementing a revenue assurance system that provides real time data on telecommunication usage, enabling the authority to accurately calculate taxes on telecommunication services. We will also procure an Integrated Tax Administrative System (ITAS) for the Domestic Taxes Department and as well implement an electronic fiscal receipting and invoicing system for VAT,” CG Darboe said.

The minister of finance Seedy Keita praised the GRA for its exceptional revenue performance from 2020. He said the achievement reflects a strong commitment to compliance. without raising tax rates.

Minister Keita emphasised the importance of expanding the tax base and continued investment in digitalisation to enhance efficiency and support economic growth, expressing confidence in the GRA’s ability to meet a new target of D23 billion for 2025.

He assured the GRA of the government’s continued support and collaboration.