Diaspora outraged by gov’t’s cancellation of maternity ward project in Chamen

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

Government has cancelled approval for the construction of a D7.2 million maternity ward in Chamen village by the Diaspora Club, a nonpartisan organisation founded by Gambians living abroad which supports marginalised groups in various sectors.

In July 2024, the Ministry of Health gave approval to the Diaspora Club to build the facility at the Chamen Health Centre to improve maternal and child health in the village and surroundings.

- Advertisement -

However, in a dramatic twist, the ministry has now issued another letter signed by Dr Momodou Nyassi, Director of Health Services revoking the approval.

In the letter, seen by The standard, the MOH explained the change of decision as follows: “This shift of plan is due to a secured grant from the African Development Bank (AfDB) through the National Social Protection Secretariat to build new structures and renovate the existing ones of the entire health centre. The Ministry of Health appreciates your offer and would be grateful if your support could be redirected to support other areas.”

However, most residents of the village and members of the Diaspora Club said the decision is politically motivated.

- Advertisement -

“I am very disappointed with the government for accepting to be misled by political opportunists. The maternity ward has nothing to do with politics,” one resident of Chamen said.

Reacting to the cancellation, the Diaspora Club president, Jorjoh Mbye, expressed her team’s disappointment over the government’s decision.

“We believe the government has no right to stop Gambians from bringing development projects anywhere in the country,” she said. Madam Mbye said though the group’s intention was well received by the community of Chamen, there had always been strong resistance from certain government officials from the beginning.

“It took us eighteen months going back and forth before we could secure the approval that has been now revoked. We had about 22 government officials in our WhatsApp group, including the director of health, and people working in the hospital discussing this project,” she said. Madam Mbye said the community of Chamen badly needs the maternal ward. “So this is why we cannot understand why government is revoking its own approval especially because we are a non-political group,” she said. Asked whether the group has any intention to redirect the funds to another community, Madam Mbye said the group is sticking with Chamen. “We are ready for any negotiation, but the project has to be implemented in Chamen. We are even ready to take legal action on this matter,” she argued.

The Standard tried contacting one of the numbers on the Ministry of Health’s revocation letter but there was no response.