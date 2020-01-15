Diaspora Club signs MoU to boost tourism

By Aisha Tamba

The Diaspora Club, an organisation of Gambians living abroad, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Gambia Tourism Board (GTB) to promote the country’s tourism industry.

Haddy Lowe, the out-going president of the Club, explained that the Club was founded some three years ago to bring together Gambians living abroad for the common purpose of complementing the country’s development intitiatives, particularly its health sector.

“Last year we managed to transform the children’s ward in Banjul which is now named after our organisation,” she said.

She said the MoU signed with the GT Board will also seek to make the country an all-year-round tourism destination.

“Even with just limited resources, it would be amazing what we can accomplish to boost our industry. We need to be ambassadors to prove to the world that The Gambia is a peaceful country where people are friendly and beautiful in nature,” she said.

GTB director, Abdoulie Hydara expressed delight and gratitude to the Club, and noted: “The people are The Gambia, and The Gambia is the people. Once we understand this, everything we do, whether collectively or in our individual ways, there is one common objective or plan which is The Gambia, our homeland.”

He then turned to other diasporans, challenging them to work to do more and to do better for their country. “Tourism is everybody’s business, and the GT Board doors are open to every good citizen.”