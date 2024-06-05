Dibba speaks after detention

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

Two days after his release from detention on bail, the opposition UDP deputy organizing secretary Ebrima Dibba, has said his party will continue the fight to ensure that “we have The Gambia we want.”

Speaking in a WhatsApp audio obtained by The Standard, Dibba who was arrested on Thursday on arrival from the United States and charged with sedition, continued: “We have done our utmost best to bring the government to power and we will not allow it to take us back to our dark days. Our commitment is to protect the country’s democracy”.

Dibba added that he will not under any circumstances leave the UDP for whatever reason.

“These kind things happen in politics especially when our leaders do not want to be criticised or be held accountable. Barrow cannot be allowed to endanger our social cohesion. He has failed in his obligations and wants to silence us. We will be civil and law-abiding as we always do but be assured that we will not be intimidated,” he said.

Mr Dibba said the president should now understand that UDP doesn’t hate him. “In fact, we love him more than these people who are like him because we put our lives on the line to make him president and nothing can stop us from continuing to do that”.

Dibba concluded by advising the president not to go for a third term.