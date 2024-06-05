Woman hacked by husband narrates ordeal

- Advertisement -

By Bruce Asemota

Amie Sowe, the woman who suffered from terrific injuries from being slashed by her husband Gorgi Sowe in Brikama Jalanbang, has told the High Court, presided over by Justice Ebrima Jaiteh that her husband attempted to kill her on 16 November, 2023.

Her husband is charged with five counts of attempted murder, grievous harm, acts intended to cause harm, wounding and domestic violence.

Amie Sowe said the accused had divorced her three times but kept coming back to her and each time she demanded anything from him, he would beat her in front of their children.

The witness, who is now confined to a wheel chair, told the court that on the night of the incident, the accused came to her and chopped her legs with a cutlass whilst she was sleeping.

She said the accused was wearing a kaftan, with a scarf tied around his neck.

The witness testified that it was when she shouted ”Gorgi! Gorgi. Why do you want to kill me?” that the accused ran away.

The witness said the accused also inflicted injuries on her fingers and legs, adding that after he ran away, she informed her child what her father did to her.

Amie Sowe said the child fell on the ground and started crying and informed her that she was going outside to call for help but she warned that if she left her, the accused would come back and cut off her head.

The witness told the court that she picked her phone and called one Yaya Kandeh and Lamin Kandeh and upon their arrival, they called the police who took her to the hospital.

Amie Sowe said she was in severe pain and she had passed out and only woke up in hospital where she had drips of water and blood fixed on her and thereafter had operation.

Hearing continues on 10 June.