Gov’t confident about RFH contract despite ‘hiccups’

By Tabora Bojang

The Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Health, Dr Omar Jah, has admitted some hiccups in the ongoing contract negotiations between the government and Riders For Health, which manages ambulances and other fleets at public health facilities, but remains confident that it will be sorted out in the coming weeks.

Renewal negotiations between the international NGO and the Ministry of Health have protracted for about a year now.

“I think the discussions are moving slowly but surely as you know it is not an easy one. We concluded and submitted our position to the Ministry of Finance to have a look into the new arrangement and they have responded and we proposed having a meeting with them this Thursday to iron out the latest hiccups in the contract,” Dr Jah told The Standard.

He however did not disclose what these “hiccups” are but added that the ministry will see “what is the best for the country and the sector and it will go for that.”