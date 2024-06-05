BAC VOWS TO DEFEND VENDORS AGAINST ‘ILLEGAL’ DEMOLITION

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

Brikama Area Council has urged vendors in the market and garage to resist orders from the ‘Operation Clear the Roads’ to voluntarily demolish their own stores. The taskforce this week resumed work after a short break.

BAC has condemned certain aspects of the operation around the market and taken legal action over the matter.

As the operation resumes around the town, BAC issued the following statement: “The demolition of stalls around the Brikama market area and car park area by Operation Clear the Roads is the subject of a litigation by the council against the parties engaged in such operations, after a pre-action letter warning them to cease and desist was served on them by our lawyers on 20th November 2023.

As a result, the council advises all its vendors and customers in our market and car parks to refuse to volunteer to demolish any of their structures for any operation in and around the Brikama Market Area, unauthorised by the Brikama Area Council.”