Dibba’s lawyers ask court to dismiss charge

By Amadou Jadama

Ebrima Dibba, an executive member of main opposition United Democratic Party arrested on arrival from the US a week ago, appeared before Principal Magistrate Muhammed Krubally, facing a charge of sedition. Mr. Dibba did not take his plea.

One of his lawyers, Borry S Touray, argued that the charge should be dismissed since the correct section to charge the accused under should be section 52 and not 51 of the criminal code.

Since that is not the case, Touray urged the court to dismiss the charge.

Responding, Commissioner A Sanneh of the prosecution, stated that Lawyer Touray’s application does not hold water and thus misleading.

Commissioner Sanneh further disclosed that Section 51 subsection 1a) of the criminal code is correct and they have indicated correctly the punishment section as section 52.

He urged the court to dismiss Counsel Touray’s application and allow the accused to take his plea.

Magistrate Krubally adjourned the matter to today Thursday at 9am for ruling on whether the charge preferred against the Mr Dibba is competent or incompetent and whether he should take his plea or not.

Dibba was granted bail in the sum of D100,000 with one Gambian surety.

Lawyers representing Ebrima Dibba are Borry S Touray, Abdoulie Fatty, AA Bensouda and Ya-Kumba Jaiteh.

The prosecution is led by Commissioner A Sanneh and comprises Supt Manka and ASP YS Colley for IGP.