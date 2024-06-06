24.2 C
City of Banjul
Friday, June 7, 2024
type here...
spot_img
spot_img
Gambia News

GACH donates $20,000 towards ambulance for Gambian pilgrims in Mecca

171
- Advertisement -

The GACH Global Group, has donated $20,000 (D1,360,000) to the Gambia Hajj Commission towards purchase of an ambulance for the Gambian pilgrims currently in the Holy city of Mecca to access timely medical assistance whenever necessary.

Reacting to the gesture in a letter seen by The Standard Sheikh Ebrima Jarjue Chairman, National Hajj Commission, extended appreciation to GACH CEO Abubacar Jawara for the gesture. ‘’We cannot thank you enough, we ask Allah to reward you abundantly and bless your wealth,”  Jarjue said

Mr Jawara reiterated his commitment to continue supporting Gambians whenever necessary especially when it comes to religious matters.  Others who donated toward this goo gesture include  GRA , Patriotic Gambian,  Ahmed  EL Mally Menana.

Previous article
Gambia gets first lighting testing lab
Next article
Dibba’s lawyers ask court to dismiss charge
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions