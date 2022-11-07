Director of Health Promotion gets Africa CDC job

By Omar Bah

The Director of Health Promotion, Modou Njie has been appointed Africa CDC national coordinator to be based in Nigeria.

In his new job Njie, will be responsible for ensuring operational and programme level Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) are met at a country level and overseeing 5-10 countries at once and will be the point of contact for engaging with the country coordinating bodies for vaccine roll-out programmes.

ADVERTISEMENT

He will also oversee country-level engagement and implementation of Africa CDC’s vaccine roll-out support Programme, oversee and provide technical and on-the-ground support to Member States, track progress of programmes at country level and report to the Regional Programme Team Lead activate and manage governance in line with the approved methodology and framework, provide support and advice to facilitate decision making at a country level among others.

Confirming the news to The Standard yesterday, Modou Njie said: “Yes, it is true that I decided to take up an international job to broaden my experience in the delivery of health interventions beyond the borders of The Gambia. One of my roles will be to promote and coordinate Covid-19 vaccination campaign in West Africa in collaboration with the country focal points in West Africa. I will surely provide the necessary support to the government of The Gambia through the Ministry of Health as part of my role is to provide support to the Africa CDC Member States in West Africa.”