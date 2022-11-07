Imam Ba-Kawsu Fofana describes President Barrow as exemplary leader

By our correspondent

Popular Muslim cleric, Imam Ba-Kawsu Fofana has described as exemplary, the leadership qualities of President Adama Barrow. Imam Fofana who was speaking on the pulpit of the State House mosque on Friday 4th November 2022 where he led the Friday congregation prayers, said President Barrow has continued to manifest unrestrained tolerance towards a barrage of justified and unjustified criticisms directed at him.

He admonished the President to continue on that path noting that all throughout history, tolerant leaders always triumph over even their arch critics.

In a long scholarly sermon, Imam Fofana advised Gambians to stop blaming each other and start focusing on real issues that would advance the development of the country. “Stop the blame game. Minimize the complaints and let us all return to the land to augment the national and household food self-sufficiency efforts of the government,” Imam Fofana said.

The Muslim cleric, who fondly describes himself as Morriba, said The Gambia and Gambians would have conquered hunger decades ago had everyone used their energy and strength to rear chicken and small ruminants complemented by backyard vegetable gardens within households. Through this, he said, hunger would be eliminated and prices of basic commodities controlled.

While advising government to take note of challenges the country is facing, he equally called on Gambians especially the youth to be steadfast on the right path and recommit themselves to national development. He advised Gambians to cherish the peace and stability of the country.

He acknowledged that President Barrow’s persona and tolerant leadership have profoundly contributed to the tranquility and peace the country is enjoying today. Imam Fofana took example of himself when he said: “Just a few weeks ago, I was detained at a police station for four days and today I am here on the pulpit of the State House Mosque praying with the President. This shows the big, kind heart the President has for every Gambian including his critics. Let’s exploit this golden opportunity for the betterment of The Gambia and her people,” Imam Fofana said.

He also spoke briefly on the much talked about November 11th demonstration. While saying that he knew very little about it, he still advised whoever is behind it to give peace a chance. “I call on those behind it to sit with the government to dialogue. Peace is more important than anything. I also call on the government to continue to be tolerant for the best interest of the country.”

Scores of people hailed the move to invite Imam Ba-Kawsu Fofana to State House describing it as a sign of strong maturity on the side of the President to sit with his critics to discuss national issues to enhance peace and stability of the country.