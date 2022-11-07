Woman arrested for running ‘illegal pharmacy’

By Olimatou Coker

A woman has been arrested after police and the Medicines Control Agency were tipped about a suspected pharmacy or clinic inside her compound in Kololi.

According to impeccable sources, both the woman and quantities of drugs have been taken away to the Kololi police for investigations.

The Standard contacted the Police PRO over the matter but she could not be reached for comments. However, many residents neighboring the woman’s house confirmed seeing police conducting an operation in the compound and carrying medicines from there.