Doctor who allegedly assaulted patient in trouble

By Tabora Bojang

A doctor is under investigation for allegedly assaulting a patient at the Ndeban Clinic in Bakau.

A shocking CCTV footage posted by Whats-on-Gambia appears to show an unidentified medical doctor dressed in blue uniforms, beating a patient in his hospital bed.

ADVERTISEMENT

The footage shows the patient being slapped on the face and body before family members and others were seen running towards the scene to intervene.

The video, defying common sense, prompted widespread condemnations from Gambians from all walks of life, with many calling for punitive and disciplinary actions.

The management of the Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital, which oversees Ndeban Clinic, issued a statement yesterday condemning the unfortunate incident, calling it inappropriate, unethical and unprofessional.

“The hospital is investigating the matter and will appropriately inform the public of the findings that may arise. A technical committee has been set up to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident. Based on the results of the investigation, appropriate actions will be taken to ensure that such do not happen again,” the statement signed by Deputy Chief Medical Director Dr. Abubacarr Jagne stated.

The management urged the public to remain calm while it investigates the incident and do the ‘needful.’

According to online What’s On Gambia, who broke the story a few days ago, the patient is identified as Momodou Alieu Bah. He was reportedly hospitalised after his fingers were trapped in a dough mixer at a bakery in Kunkujang.

An anonymous health care worker who spoke to the medium said the patient “was asking the doctor to come and change his wound dressings. He was in serious pain and wanted the doctor to help him urgently. He got angry and started calling the doctor names. The doctor came back and punched him multiple times in the face.”

The online media further reported that the patient was later moved to Dakar, where his two fingers were amputated.