GAF speaks on suspected unexploded device found in Kampanti

Press release

The Gambia Armed Forces (GAF) wishes to inform the general public that on Saturday 31 December 2022, the Explosive Ordnance Device (EOD) Team of 4 Infantry Battalion in Kanilai responded to an incident of an Unexploded Ordnance (UXO) device around Kampanti Village, Foni Kansala District, West Coast region. The Team was led to the site by the Alkalo of Kampanti Village. The UXO was rendered safe by the EOD team before it was collected for further examination and possible disposal by the GAF.

In this regard, the Gambia Armed Forces wishes to advise the general public especially residents around the border villages in the Fonis to be vigilant and report any suspected EODs or UXOs they may find in their area to the nearest Police Post or Military Camp.

Lamin K Sanyang

Lieutenant Colonel

For Chief of Defence Staff