Dr Ceesay says gov’t committed to building capacities

The minister of information, Dr Ismaila Ceesay, has expressed government’s commitment to build the capacities of civil servants especially in the area of technology.

Addressing a graduation ceremony of Immigration Officers who completed their diplomas in IT at Suitin Institute, Dr Ceesay said government has recognised the need to transform digitally as the world is gradually evolving.

“It is a field that evolves rapidly and constantly presents new challenges and new opportunities. If you don’t adapt to changing circumstances, you will become redundant,” he said, adding that in countries like the UK, people use their mobile phones to apply for passports and other relevant documents.

“Your everything is taken through the mobile and send everything through your phone. You don’t need to go to the Immigration Department. The Gambia is also heading towards that because the new ID Cards we are printing are digital and there will be a time we will be able to create a digital ID,” he said. Minister Ceesay added that digitisation will also have a great impact on the country’s security.

“No government effectively and efficiently governed without utilising technology. Its convergence has revolutionised how governments operate and how they deliver services and like I said we now have e-services,” he said. “It is through the effective use of information technology that we can create more accountable, transparent and citizens centric services. President Adama Barrow recognises the transformative power of ITC especially in government hence the creation of the ministry of communication and digital economy,” he said.

He said government is currently working on the implementation of a one-stop-shop government service platform starting with ID Cards application, birth certificate and business registration, passport and driver’s license applications.

“There will be an App where you can apply for all these documents without going to the Immigration Department or companies’ registrar’s office,” he said.

He said for immigration officers to be able to handle these digital processes they must be trained.

The minister said the importance of information technology cannot be overstated, as it enables rapid communication and data transfer, boosts productivity and efficiency, facilitates innovation and competitiveness, supports decision-making with data analytics, and enhances customer experience through digital channels.

Suitin Institute CEO, Sulayman Camara, said the graduation marks a momentous occasion for the school. He said the graduating immigration officers have successfully completed the Advanced Diploma in Computer Networking.

“With the completion of this program, the graduates now possess the foundation and the skill set needed to spearhead the digitisation efforts within the Gambia Immigration Department,” he stated.