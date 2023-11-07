- Advertisement -

Recently, it has been observed that the problem of drug abuse has resurfaced in the country. Young people can be seen loitering around in many parts of the country while they are high on hard drugs. This is a menace and something needs to be done about it.

There is a drug which has been given the street name Gina Bass. Perhaps for its fast effect due to the fact that the athlete by that name has established herself as one of the fastest athletes the Gambia has ever produced as she has taken the name of the country to heights hitherto fore unknown.

That does not seem to be a fitting recognition of the athlete’s achievements as it is a negative trait which is harmful to the one using it and his/her family. This drug instantly makes its user part ways with his/her sense and makes them do things which they would otherwise never have done.

Drug abuse is indeed very harmful and countries around the world are engaged in a constant battle to eradicate it. It destroys the lives of not only the users but also their families and causes and lot of harm to society itself.

Drug abuse has the tendency to increase the crime rate in a country as users easily turn violent and commit crimes. Many a time, young people are engaged in street fights resulting in stabbings which sometimes cause deaths. This is certainly something that everyone should fight against so as to preserve the lives of the young people of the country.

One of the ways to fight against drug abuse is of course law enforcement by the security services in the country, mainly the Gambia Police Force who are doing everything possible to eradicate it in the country. They are commended and urged to work harder in the fight against drug abuse in the country.

However, another method of fighting against drug abuse, which is perhaps more effective, is through awareness creation through sensitization programmes. Some associations organize excellent events to sensitize children on the dangers of drug abuse. These programmes are mostly held in schools where students are brought together and enlightened on this issue.

All hands must be on deck to do away with the rampant use of drugs in the country.