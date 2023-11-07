Pura DG Jobe bags prestigious award

- Advertisement -

The director general of PURA, Yusupha Jobe, has received a prestigious award for strategy and development of Africa at a ceremony held in Dakar, Senegal hosted by FOGECA, Forum for Operators for the guarantee of African Emergence and Integration.

The award was delivered in recognition of his role in seeking funding and support for women and youth projects in Africa and leadership on continental integration matters during his 20-year illustrious international career.

The award was handed to him by the Minister for Digital Telecommunications of Senegal, Moussa Bocar Thiam. Mr Jobe was accompanied by his wife Oley Jobe who received the trophy for him. This is the first individual award for a Gambian. Last year, Africell won in the Company award category.

The two-day forum discussed topics on the emancipation of women and how they should be supported to take leadership roles in Africa.

Speakers at the forum included Gambia’s finance minister, Seedy Keita who represented President Barrow. Works Minister Ebrima Sillah too attended.