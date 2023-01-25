Ebou Faye confirms applying for NPP Banjul ticket

At the close of applications for sponsorship of the National People’s Party yesterday, The Standard confirmed that Ebou Faye, a former independent candidate in the 2018 mayoral election, has applied to run for the party.

Mr Faye, who is also the General Manager of the Independence Stadium, is said to be the only applicant in Banjul for the NPP ticket.

Contacted for confirmation, Mr Faye said he indeed applied and is now waiting on the party. If confirmed, and baring another party or independent candidate, Mr Faye could face the incumbent Mayor Rohey Malick Lowe in a two-horse race for Banjul on May 20th.

Meanwhile, The Standard has seen the number of applicants across the country for NPP ticket.

They are as follows:

Banjul – 1

Brikama – 8

Mansakonko – 10

CRR South – 8

CRR North – 8

NBR – 8

Basse – 8

KM – 3