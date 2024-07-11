Ecowas trains Ecomig, GAF staff officers

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

Ecowas, in collaboration with the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC), has commenced a week-long training for staff officers of Ecomig and the Gambia Defence and Security Forces.

The training is the second edition of the Ecowas Staff Officers Course dedicated to the Ecowas Mission in The Gambia (Ecomig) and the host nation. It comes after the successful pilot training conducted last year.

The content of the training is designed for staff officers and personnel deployed in Ecowas Peace Support Operations (PSOs) to enhance their understanding of the broader perspectives and framework in which they work. The course also provides the soldiers the opportunity to further understand mission structure, system, processes, policies, and procedure appropriate to their roles and responsibilities.

The European Union Deputy Head of Mission, Raphaël Brigandi said the strategic role of Ecowas to strengthen its Member States’ capacities to respond to present and emerging threats and to deliver security and justice services to the State and its peoples is more important than ever.

“We cannot underestimate the importance of this course as a critical requirement to ensure that Operating Procedures of both Ecowas Headquarters and Ecomig are organised, standardised and documented to simplify information flow and access for staff officers,” he said.

The diplomat said a smooth and efficient information flow is instrumental to enable Ecomig to successfully implement its mandate. He said the EU is particularly pleased to note that the staff officer’s handbook utilised for the course addresses this objective.

“The EU affirms its commitment to continue supporting ECOWAS efforts towards improving the readiness of its civilian, police and military personnel earmarked for deployment. Over 300 personnel have indeed been trained through the Ecowas Peace and Security Architecture and Operations (EPSAO) Project co-financed by the EU and the German Government and implemented by the German Agency for International Cooperation,” he said.

In a statement read on her behalf, Miatta Lily French, resident representative of Ecowas in The Gambia, said: “Continuous capacity

building particularly this in-mission training is aimed at enhancing the

capacity of our staff officers in the Ecowas Mission in the Gambia to perform their duties effectively and efficiently.”

Ambassador French said regional peace operations must be empowered and equipped to play greater roles in sustaining peace at all stages of conflict, and in all its dimensions.

“The objectives and expected outcomes of this training are quite appropriate in equipping staff officers of the Ecomig Mission and indeed, the personnel of the Gambia Defence and Security Forces to carry out the correct operational procedures relevant to their roles. And it is to ensure further that the Operating Procedures of both the Ecowas Headquarters and the Ecowas Headquarters are harmonised, standardised and documented to simplify information flow and access,” he said.

In addition, she added, the training will enhance the knowledge and skills of the

participants for day-to-day responsibilities and by following systematic

instructions to guide them in the Ecowas Mission Headquarters to carry

“Out complex operations”.

Major General Richard Addo Gyane, Commandant Kofi Anan International Peacekeeping Training (KAIPTC), said the intensive one-week course provides a platform for you to share their skills, expertise, and good practices.

“We eagerly anticipate your feedback on all aspects of the course, which will enable us to update the Staff Officers Handbook and refine the course for future participants,” he said.