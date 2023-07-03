EID UL-ADHA: A period of obedience, unity and charity

Prepared by Amir Sahib

Every year on the occasion of Eidul Adha, we remember, recite and ponder over this verse of the Holy Quran in which Allah Almighty says in verse 38 of Surah al-Hajj (Chapter 22 of the Holy Quran): “Their flesh reaches not Allah, nor does their blood, but it is your righteousness that reaches Him. Thus has He subjected them to you, that you may glorify Allah for His guiding you. And give glad tidings to those who do good.”

As this verse is the verse of the Holy Quran mostly associated with Eidul Adha, we should definitely not forget about the true spirit of observing such a day in Islam, which is obedience to Allah Almighty and submitting ourselves to His will. Obedience does not only mean to obey Allah Almighty alone and His Messenger, but it went beyond that as Allah Almighty says in the Holy Quran in Surah Al-Nisa Chapter 4 verses 59 – 60: “Verily, Allah commands you to make over the trusts to those entitled to them, and that, when you judge between men, you judge with justice. And surely excellent is that with which Allah admonishes you! Allah is All-Hearing, All-Seeing. O ye who believe! obey Allah, and obey His Messenger and those who are in authority among you. And if you differ in anything among yourselves, refer it to Allah and His Messenger if you are believers in Allah and the Last Day. That is best and most commendable in the end.”

From these verses of the Holy Quran we come to understand that after obedience to Allah Almighty and the Messenger, those in authority amongst us should be obeyed as well. But those who are in authority should always remember that it is the people who they are in authority over, who actually put them into those offices of authority and hence they should be humble and serve the interest of the people who entrusted them with running their affairs. Those in authority should be just and run the affairs of the state with justice and they should carry out their affairs with justice and the fear of Allah Almighty.

As during the occasion of Eidul Adha, we celebrate the great sense of sacrifice and absolute obedience which was carried out by Prophet Ibrahim and his family, when they were commanded by Allah Almighty to make one of if not the greatest sacrifice, by humbly willing to obey the will of Allah.

Looking at the story of Prophet Ibrahim, one thing we don’t mention a lot is the sense of unity shown by him and his family who were all united in carrying out the commandment of Allah Almighty and hence they were honoured by Allah Almighty and will be celebrated till the ends of time.

It is this very spirit of obedience and unity that we should also inculcate in ourselves and be willing to make any sincere and goodly sacrifice in the way of Allah Almighty for our country, our families, our societies and the world at large for the betterment of today and the future. If we observe obedience at every level, be it obedience to the state, to those in authority amongst us, to family heads, at our work pleases, to our Chiefs and Alkalolu etc. we will see that we will be able to make great progress as a people. When one is wronged, instead of taking things into his or her own hands, such matters should be reported to the right authority for such issues to be addressed and on the other hand, such matters should be dealt with justly.

If we remain united despite our diversity and differences, we become tolerant and welcoming, we become friends and see each other as brothers and sisters, there is no way that we won’t live in a society of peace and harmony, a society that will progress and a society that promises a better tomorrow for the coming generations. Let us remain united and never allow ourselves to be divided. Let us have love for one another and eschew discord and hatred towards one another.

On the days of Eid and such happy days, let us remember the poor and the needy, the orphans and the destitute. Let us assist them, support them and put a smile on their faces. On such days, no family should be hungry or felt left out, no matter how small we may give out, let us make sure that we help. Such charities should not be given out only during Eid, but we should continue helping the poor and the needy, the orphans and the destitute throughout the year. Remember that whatever we give in the way of Allah Almighty with sincerity and true sense of sacrifice only for the pleasure and sake of Allah Almighty, such acts will never go unpaid and unrewarded.

At the end we are hereby extending to you the warmest salaam, love, prayers and EID MUBARAK of Hazrat Khalifatul Masih V(May Allah be his Helper), the Spiritual and Supreme Head of the worldwide Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at, Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad. On behalf of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at the Gambia, I humbly wish you all EID MUBARAK, HAPPY TOBASKI.

May Allah Almighty accept and reward all our humble devotions and sacrifices. May He continue protecting and blessing our beloved and dear motherland, the Gambia and her people and shower peace, security, prosperity and stability upon us all, subregion and humanity at large. Ameen.

Wassalam