Ramadan, a month of peace, love and unity

- Advertisement -

All praise belongs to Allah Almighty Who has blessed us with the holy month of Ramadan and has enabled us to come to the end of this year’s Ramadan. We are very much fortunate to witness yet another blessed month of Ramadan and we should be thankful to Allah Almighty for that.

The month of Ramadan is the month of peace, the month of love and the month of unity. This month is observed by Muslims all over the world with the hope of getting the blessings, pleasure, nearness and attaining the love of Allah Almighty. It is such a sacred month that Allah Almighty decreed that during this month, even fighting is prohibited. That makes the month of Ramadan a month of peace. Allah Almighty says in the Holy Qur’an:

“They ask thee about fighting in the Sacred Month. Say: ‘Fighting therein is a great transgression, but to hinder men from the way of Allah, and to be ungrateful to Him and to hinder men from the Sacred Mosque, and to turn out its people therefrom, is a greater sin with Allah; and persecution is worse than killing.” (Surah Baqara, Chapter 2, Verse 218)

- Advertisement -

The verse shows us that the month of Ramadan is such a sacred month that as Muslims, we should not only observe the fasting of this month but rather we should follow all the rules that comes with this blessed month of Ramadan.

During the month of Ramadan, we all strive to be peaceful, religious, God fearing, charitable, we spread love and kindness and we are all united in our various mosques and prayers centres. Communities come together in ways that are rarely seen all in the spirit of winning the pleasure of Allah Almighty and attaining His nearness.

We should all strive and make sure that the good manners, sense of love, brotherhood, unity, charity, worship that we have learned and inculcated during this blessed month of Ramadan, we continue that in our daily lives and also we instill that in the younger ones.

- Advertisement -

Peace is such a blessed gift from Allah Almighty that we should cherish and jealously safeguard. Without peace we cannot even worship our Lord and Creator Allah Almighty properly. For that reason, we should love each other and live like brothers and sisters from the same parents.

As a nation and a people, we should always remain united and not let our diversity disunite us but rather that should be our strength and join us together in the spirit of brotherhood. It is in this spirit of peace, love and unity that the Holy Prophet Muhammad(saw) is reported to have said that:

“None of you will believe until you love for your brother what you love for yourself.” (Bukhari and Muslim).

So, this is the month where we increase our worship, where we abstain from not only food and water, but indeed from every other thing that will harm our faith and thus we strive to do only righteous deeds. We spend hours in the mosque reciting the Holy Qur’an and praying, we give out charity to the poor and needy, we avoid violence and troubles and we exhibit the best possible manners, all with the hope of gaining the best out of this Holy month and winning Allah Almighty’s pleasure, nearness and love.

As the month of Ramadan comes to an end, we should not abandon the Holy Qur’an, we should not stay away from the mosque, we should not harm others, we should not stop helping the poor and needy, we should not be missing our five daily prayers, we should not stop offering Tahajjud (late night prayer) and we should not stop striving for righteousness and good deeds. May Allah Almighty make it easy for us all. Ameen.

Let us remember our fellow Muslims brothers who are suffering the different parts of the world. Let us pray for countries that are facing war and adversities. Let us pray for the peace of this world as we are all seeing what is going on around the world, we should continue praying harder for lasting peace of the world.

I am hereby extending to you all the warmest salaam, love, prayers and eid mubarak of Hazrat Khalifatul Masih V(May Allah be his Helper), the Spiritual and Supreme Head of the worldwide Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at, Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad. On behalf of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at, The Gambia, I humbly wish you all eid mubarak.

May Allah Almighty accept and reward all the humble devotions, prayers and sacrifices that we have made during the holy month of Ramadan. May He continue protecting and blessing our beloved and dear motherland, the Gambia and her people and shower peace, security, prosperity and stability on entire population. Ameen. Wassalam