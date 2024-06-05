Environment minister tours flood-prone areas ahead of rains

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

The Minister of Environment, Rohey John Manjang, has warned that this year’s rainy season may go above ‘normal’ and there is a need to make appropriate mitigations, especially in flood-prone areas.

Minister Manjang made these remarks yesterday during a site visit to flood-prone areas. The visit was meant to see hotspots identified by the National Disaster Management Agency so that along with other key stakeholders, informed decisions, including on priority areas for immediate intervention and logistical requirements can be made.

“This year, the most challenging part is that we are going to have above-normal rains, at least that is what has been predicted. So, we must come out to see whether we are prepared for the amount of rain that might come,” she said.

The delegation also included the Minister of Works, Ebrima Sillah. The team visited several places within the WCR and Greater Banjul.