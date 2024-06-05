Gambian author drops new book

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

Gambian writer and publisher Amir Yaya Sillah has authored a new book titled The Future is Now. The book, the latest in the author’s rich collection, tells a fascinating story about three strangers from different backgrounds who met in Dubai and become successful through business.

Asked about the central message in his book, Amir Sillah said he believes the book will serve as a toolbox to guide startups on their entrepreneurial journey.

“The world is very competitive now an in the pursuit of personal achievements, one must study harder and work diligently to reach one’s destiny and that is the inspiration captured in this book. I encourage parents to allow their children to read and do more research to guarantee a better future for them. The book is a great read and will be extremely useful to business people, universities, policymakers, and startups,” he said.

Amir Sillah said Gambians should be proud that they now have books produced by compatriots with background knowledge of the local scene to inspire them. He said the new book will soon be available in The Gambia at Suba Bookshop but for now, one can get a copy from only Amazon.