Gov’t announces availability of enough cement

The Ministry of Trade, Industry, Regional Integration and Employment has announced the availability of enough cement in the country.

In a statement seen by The Standard, the ministry said: “We wish to inform the public that there is enough cement in the country far more than the national demand. As of today, 4 June 2024, Jah Multi Industries Ltd has stock 19,000 MT and 29,000 MT up to mid-June, 30,660 MT until end of June and 29,000 MT until first week of July while Gacem Ltd has 6,500MT and 15,000MT until 15 June and Salam Company Ltd 70,200MT.

“Furthermore, the Ministry also wants to inform the public and retailers of cement in particular, that the wholesale prices of cement by the local factories have not changed since the introduction of the measure. The wholesale price of 42.5R cement at Jah Multi Industries remains at D355per 50kg bag that of Gacem is at D388 per bag for the 42.5R cement and the wholesale price of the 32.5R cement from Salam is D330 per bag. The Ministry wishes to reiterate that the quality of local cement is consistent with international standards,” it added.

The Ministry calls on all importers, distributors and retailers as well as all other stakeholders to directly contact the factories and take advantage of the opportunities created by the cement value chain to support their businesses and livelihood.