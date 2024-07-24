EU, Gambia sign new youth empowerment project agreement

- Advertisement -

By Aminata S. Kuyateh

The European Union and the Government of the Gambia on Tuesday signed a 10 million Euros equivalent to D760,000 million new financing agreement to support youth employment in the tourism and creative industries.

This initiative focuses on creating job opportunities, enhancing skills training and fostering entrepreneurship among others.

The signing ceremony, held at the SDKJ-ICC, was attended by government officials, the representatives from EU and the representative from the international trade center. This collaborative effort makes a significant step towards a brighter future for the youth of the Gambia.

This programme is part of the EU’s Annual Action Plan 2023 and address the priority: “Green economy for sustainable growth and jobs” of the Multi-Annual indicative programme for the Gambia (MIP 2021-2027) with action aiming at increasing the competitiveness, inclusiveness and sustainability of the tourism and creative sectors in The Gambia.

The financing agreement will focus on the country’s productive sectors that are critical to the Gambia’s development, including a new project called “EU YEP Tourism and creative industries”.

EU representatives and Gambian officials emphasize the importance of this partnership in driving economic growth and reducing poverty. The initiative is expected to benefit thousands of young Gambians, by providing them with the resources and opportunities necessary to contribute to the nation’s development.

The Minister of Finance, Seedy Keita commended the EU’s support to the country’s transition process with impactful and relevant interventions. “I reaffirm the government’s commitment to our joint efforts in combating poverty and other societal ills that continue to affect our country.”

This signed agreement is to be implemented by the International Trade Center (ITC). These investments aim to enhance the country’s economic resilience, improve public services, and contribute to creating opportunities for sustainable development.