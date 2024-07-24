Ferry delayed for Seedy Njie

- Advertisement -

The Management of the Gambia Ferry Services Company is aware of social media posts of an issue last night being reported that the ferry waited for Deputy speaker, Hon Seedy Njie, for two hours. It is hereby clarified that the last ferry departure time from Barra is 9.00 pm to Banjul. The ferry management was informed of the expected arrival of a number of MPs in a van and Deputy Speaker Hon Seedy Njie in a separate vehicle at Barra. The van with the MPs arrived on time while the ferry waited for the deputy speaker until his arrival at 9.35 pm when the ferry departed for Banjul. The actual delay in departure was 35 minutes.

The general public is hereby informed that this is a normal practice for senior officials of The Government that occasionally the last ferry would wait for a reasonable time due to the fact that only one ferry is plying between Banjul and Barra currently. An assessment is always made by responsible officials to confirm no emergencies on board before a decision is taken. The ferry would not have waited if there was a risk to the lives of individuals on board.

That notwithstanding, the Management sincerely apologizes for any inconvenience this may have caused.