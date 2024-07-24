Ghancoy 8 donates blood to Essau hospital

- Advertisement -

The Ghanian Company (GHANCOY 8) located at Barra in Lower Nuimi District, North Bank Region last Thursday conducted a blood donation exercise in collaboration with agencies of The Gambia Defence and Security Forces (GDSF) at Essau District Hospital.

Officers were screened before the exercise and those qualified donated blood.

Lieutenant Colonel Abraham Puoriyelle Dery, Contingent Commander for GHANCOY 8 described the day as the most important in their Civil-Military Cooperation (CIMIC) calendar. He said this is because blood has to do with life.

He pointed out that donating blood is more or less like saving a life because that is what the blood will be used for.

“You donate a pint of blood, you save three lives,” he stated, adding that as a contingent, they go all out in undertaking their CIMIC activities aside from other tasks given to them.

He said the people of North Bank Region have been warm and welcoming since their arrival in Barra, adding that they will do everything possible to support them within their mandate.

Captain Christle Konadu Odame, Civil-Military Cooperation (CIMIC) Officer for GHANCOY 8, said they made it their mandate to have Civil-Military Cooperation with civilians and the Gambian population.

She highlighted that everyone was cooperative and supportive during the exercise.

“Projecting into the future we see more opportunities for us to have a cordial relationship and activities that involve not only the security services but other stakeholders as well,” she also said.

Lieutenant (GN) Christopher Sarpong, Medical Officer for GHANCOY 8 said having working in the region for a couple of months, they realized the scarcity of blood in hospitals.

He observed that there have been instances where pregnant women and children died due to lack of blood to save them.

He said for this reason they decided to come up with the idea to augment the Essau District Hospital blood bank.

“We are grateful for the contribution of sister security forces and the hospital for allowing us to use their facility,” he said.

Bakary Sanneh, officer-in-charge of Essau District Hospital described the initiative as very good, adding that they have been enjoying similar drives from GHANCOY since their arrival in the region.

“Blood is very precious and cannot be found in the market. It saves a lot of lives. No one knows the lives of who this blood will safe,” he said while thanking GHANCOY 8 for always being there for them.

He observed that they are heading to the peak of the maternal period when some most women will need blood. According to him, the blood will be stored and given to those who need it to save lives.

Ebrima Baldeh, regional health director for North Bank West Region on behalf of the Ministry of Health, thanked GHANCOY 8 and sister security forces for the exercise.

Director Baldeh said without blood there is no life.

“Most of the time in The Gambia people face challenges of blood when they need it but with a functional blood bank with adequate blood, anyone who comes in under any condition especially the maternal unit, lives will be saved,” he added.

Mariama Jammeh, program manager for the National Blood Transmission Services at the Ministry of Health said quality blood donation is the only way they can sustain their blood banks and ensure those who need blood are given reliable and safe blood.

She welcomed the idea by GHANCOY 8 and thanked them. She added that with the amount of blood donated, it will not only help Essau blood bank but patients in other facilities as well.