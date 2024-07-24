Rural women’s leader calls on gov’t to ban ‘taba’

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

Jonsaba Jawara, a women’s leader in North Bank Region, has called on Gambia government to ban taba like FGM.

She was speaking on Monday during the caravan campaign and advocacy meetings with local council and district authorities nationwide and regional town hall, consultations and sensitization radio programs on and popularization of women’s rights and promotion of FGM law organized by CSO Gender Platform.

She said the issue of taba needs to be discussed because it causes more harm than good to women.

“This taba needs to be put in the laws of the Gambia to see that people who use to bring it into the country stop it because of its harmful effects”.

“I escorted my daughter-in-law to the hospital during her delivery. I met a girl who did not go through FGM, but she said people told her to use taba because when you go into labour, it makes your delivery fast but she stuffed a lot. Because of the taba, she collapsed after delivery,” she explained.

She called on the government to include taba in the agenda and to have sympathy for women as well.

The overall objectives of this eight days caravan is for local leaders to understand the health complications related to FGM and use their platforms to push back against the repeal of the law and build a strong community solidarity framework for social mobilization and advocacy against all forms of GBV.